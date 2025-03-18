BRAIN Biotech's 2025 AGM: Key Results for 2023/24 Revealed

All agenda items were approved by a broad majority at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of BRAIN Biotech AG.

Dr. Anna C. Eichhorn and Stephen Catling were re-elected to the Supervisory Board.

63.8% of the share capital was represented at the time of voting.

The company forecasts a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage increase in sales and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 10% for the 2024/25 financial year.

BRAIN Biotech announced agreements with Royalty Pharma and Akribion Therapeutics, potentially bringing up to 129 million Euro in cash.

BRAIN Biotech Group focuses on specialty enzymes for the food and life science industries and operates fermentation plants in the UK, continental Europe, and the USA.

The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,5750EUR and was up +1,18 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,6800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,08 % since publication.






