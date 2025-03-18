BRAIN Biotech's 2025 AGM: Key Results for 2023/24 Revealed
At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, BRAIN Biotech AG celebrated unanimous support for its agenda, paving the way for a promising financial future and strategic partnerships.
- All agenda items were approved by a broad majority at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of BRAIN Biotech AG.
- Dr. Anna C. Eichhorn and Stephen Catling were re-elected to the Supervisory Board.
- 63.8% of the share capital was represented at the time of voting.
- The company forecasts a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage increase in sales and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 10% for the 2024/25 financial year.
- BRAIN Biotech announced agreements with Royalty Pharma and Akribion Therapeutics, potentially bringing up to 129 million Euro in cash.
- BRAIN Biotech Group focuses on specialty enzymes for the food and life science industries and operates fermentation plants in the UK, continental Europe, and the USA.
