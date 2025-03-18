77 0 Kommentare Netfonds: Preview 2024's Financial Success!

Netfonds AG has shattered its financial records, showcasing remarkable growth and resilience in the 2024 fiscal year. With gross revenues soaring to EUR 237.6 million and net revenues climbing to EUR 45.9 million, the company has marked a significant milestone. Experiencing a 23.2% and 25.4% increase respectively, these figures reflect the company's robust expansion strategy. As Netfonds AG eyes over 10% organic growth in 2025, the financial horizon looks promising.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

