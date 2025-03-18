Netfonds: Preview 2024's Financial Success!
Netfonds AG has shattered its financial records, showcasing remarkable growth and resilience in the 2024 fiscal year. With gross revenues soaring to EUR 237.6 million and net revenues climbing to EUR 45.9 million, the company has marked a significant milestone. Experiencing a 23.2% and 25.4% increase respectively, these figures reflect the company's robust expansion strategy. As Netfonds AG eyes over 10% organic growth in 2025, the financial horizon looks promising.
- Netfonds AG reported record gross consolidated revenues of EUR 237.6 million for the 2024 financial year, a 23.2% increase from EUR 192.9 million in 2023.
- Net consolidated revenues rose to EUR 45.9 million, reflecting a 25.4% growth compared to EUR 36.6 million in the previous year.
- EBITDA increased significantly to EUR 8.4 million, up 71.4% from EUR 4.9 million in 2023, with an EBITDA margin of 18.3%.
- The company achieved an EBIT of EUR 3.8 million and EBT of EUR 3.2 million, both showing over 100% growth from the previous year's figures.
- Assets under administration reached a new high of EUR 28.3 billion, an 18.9% increase from EUR 23.8 billion in 2023.
- For 2025, Netfonds expects over 10% organic growth in net consolidated revenue, projecting it to exceed EUR 50 million, alongside a significant increase in EBITDA and EBIT.
The price of Netfonds at the time of the news was 43,50EUR and was up +2,59 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,15 % since publication.
+3,77 %
-0,95 %
-2,35 %
-2,80 %
-12,97 %
-12,24 %
+71,88 %
ISIN:DE000A1MME74WKN:A1MME7
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte