SNIPES USA Appoints Kelley Walton as New Chief Marketing Officer (FOTO)
Philadelphia (ots) - SNIPES, one of the leading sneaker and streetwear retailers
in the United States and Europe, appoints Kelley Walton as the new Chief
Marketing Officer (CMO) for the US market.
In her role, she holds full strategic authority and budget responsibility for
all marketing activities at SNIPES in the United States, overseeing every aspect
from brand positioning to consumer engagement and market growth. She leads the
entire marketing organization, ensuring alignment with the company's long-term
vision while navigating a competitive landscape.
Kelley will also be responsible for SNIPES Serves, the company's dedicated
community and giveback initiative. By fostering meaningful partnerships with
local organizations, schools, and creative communities, she drives cultural and
social impact, strengthening SNIPES' role beyond retail.
As a senior executive, she is an integral part of the leadership team, shaping
the brand's strategic direction at the intersection of cultural & commercial
marketing, community engagement, and business impact.
With an impressive track record spanning over two decades at some of the world's
most influential brands, Walton brings a wealth of expertise in brand strategy,
cultural marketing, and business transformation. Her career includes leadership
roles at Amazon Music, the NBA, Under Armour, and LVMH, where she spearheaded
global marketing initiatives, brand experiences, and consumer engagement
strategies.
"We are beyond excited to welcome Kelley to the SNIPES family. Her deep
understanding of cultural marketing and her strategic vision will be
instrumental in elevating our brand and deepening our connection with our
communities," says Martin Badour, President of SNIPES USA. "With her leadership,
we are confident that Kelley will drive impactful marketing activations, boost
brand awareness, and lead exciting future collaborations and projects to elevate
SNIPES in the US."
Walton herself is eager to embark on this new chapter: "SNIPES is more than just
a retailer - it's a cultural movement. Being part of a brand so deeply rooted in
culture and community truly resonates with me. I can't wait to bring my global
experience, think big, and help drive the brand to new heights."
WE ARE SNIPES!
Inspired by hip-hop, streetball, dance, and action sports, the opening of the
first SNIPES store in 1998 laid the foundation for a movement that now connects
young people around the world. The SNIPES online store and over 800 SNIPES
stores in Europe and the USA offer latest in streetwear and sneakers alongside
the classic timeless looks of brands such as Jordan, Nike, adidas, New Balance,
Timberland and Ugg. What really sets our range apart are our own SNIPES
collections and successful collaborations with other streetwear brands plus
exclusive sneaker models. What's more, SNIPES has remained true to its deep
roots in the global street culture community, working closely with key figures
from the scene, and supporting talented athletes and creative artists.
For inquiries, feel free to contact :
SNIPES SE | Katharina Scharf | Team Lead Communications
Mobile: +49 173 6360289
Email: mailto:katharina.scharf@snipes.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/137012/5993661
OTS: snipes
