SNIPES USA Appoints Kelley Walton as New Chief Marketing Officer (FOTO)

Kelley will also be responsible for SNIPES Serves, the company's dedicatedcommunity and giveback initiative. By fostering meaningful partnerships withlocal organizations, schools, and creative communities, she drives cultural andsocial impact, strengthening SNIPES' role beyond retail.As a senior executive, she is an integral part of the leadership team, shapingthe brand's strategic direction at the intersection of cultural & commercialmarketing, community engagement, and business impact.With an impressive track record spanning over two decades at some of the world'smost influential brands, Walton brings a wealth of expertise in brand strategy,cultural marketing, and business transformation. Her career includes leadershiproles at Amazon Music, the NBA, Under Armour, and LVMH, where she spearheadedglobal marketing initiatives, brand experiences, and consumer engagementstrategies."We are beyond excited to welcome Kelley to the SNIPES family. Her deepunderstanding of cultural marketing and her strategic vision will beinstrumental in elevating our brand and deepening our connection with ourcommunities," says Martin Badour, President of SNIPES USA. "With her leadership,we are confident that Kelley will drive impactful marketing activations, boostbrand awareness, and lead exciting future collaborations and projects to elevateSNIPES in the US."Walton herself is eager to embark on this new chapter: "SNIPES is more than justa retailer - it's a cultural movement. Being part of a brand so deeply rooted inculture and community truly resonates with me. I can't wait to bring my globalexperience, think big, and help drive the brand to new heights."WE ARE SNIPES!Inspired by hip-hop, streetball, dance, and action sports, the opening of thefirst SNIPES store in 1998 laid the foundation for a movement that now connectsyoung people around the world. The SNIPES online store and over 800 SNIPESstores in Europe and the USA offer latest in streetwear and sneakers alongsidethe classic timeless looks of brands such as Jordan, Nike , adidas, New Balance,Timberland and Ugg. What really sets our range apart are our own SNIPEScollections and successful collaborations with other streetwear brands plusexclusive sneaker models. What's more, SNIPES has remained true to its deeproots in the global street culture community, working closely with key figuresfrom the scene, and supporting talented athletes and creative artists.For inquiries, feel free to contact :SNIPES SE | Katharina Scharf | Team Lead CommunicationsMobile: +49 173 6360289Email: mailto:katharina.scharf@snipes.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/137012/5993661OTS: snipes