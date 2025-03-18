    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SNIPES USA Appoints Kelley Walton as New Chief Marketing Officer (FOTO)

    Philadelphia (ots) - SNIPES, one of the leading sneaker and streetwear retailers
    in the United States and Europe, appoints Kelley Walton as the new Chief
    Marketing Officer (CMO) for the US market.

    In her role, she holds full strategic authority and budget responsibility for
    all marketing activities at SNIPES in the United States, overseeing every aspect
    from brand positioning to consumer engagement and market growth. She leads the
    entire marketing organization, ensuring alignment with the company's long-term
    vision while navigating a competitive landscape.

    Kelley will also be responsible for SNIPES Serves, the company's dedicated
    community and giveback initiative. By fostering meaningful partnerships with
    local organizations, schools, and creative communities, she drives cultural and
    social impact, strengthening SNIPES' role beyond retail.

    As a senior executive, she is an integral part of the leadership team, shaping
    the brand's strategic direction at the intersection of cultural & commercial
    marketing, community engagement, and business impact.

    With an impressive track record spanning over two decades at some of the world's
    most influential brands, Walton brings a wealth of expertise in brand strategy,
    cultural marketing, and business transformation. Her career includes leadership
    roles at Amazon Music, the NBA, Under Armour, and LVMH, where she spearheaded
    global marketing initiatives, brand experiences, and consumer engagement
    strategies.

    "We are beyond excited to welcome Kelley to the SNIPES family. Her deep
    understanding of cultural marketing and her strategic vision will be
    instrumental in elevating our brand and deepening our connection with our
    communities," says Martin Badour, President of SNIPES USA. "With her leadership,
    we are confident that Kelley will drive impactful marketing activations, boost
    brand awareness, and lead exciting future collaborations and projects to elevate
    SNIPES in the US."

    Walton herself is eager to embark on this new chapter: "SNIPES is more than just
    a retailer - it's a cultural movement. Being part of a brand so deeply rooted in
    culture and community truly resonates with me. I can't wait to bring my global
    experience, think big, and help drive the brand to new heights."

    WE ARE SNIPES!

    Inspired by hip-hop, streetball, dance, and action sports, the opening of the
    first SNIPES store in 1998 laid the foundation for a movement that now connects
    young people around the world. The SNIPES online store and over 800 SNIPES
    stores in Europe and the USA offer latest in streetwear and sneakers alongside
    the classic timeless looks of brands such as Jordan, Nike, adidas, New Balance,
    Timberland and Ugg. What really sets our range apart are our own SNIPES
    collections and successful collaborations with other streetwear brands plus
    exclusive sneaker models. What's more, SNIPES has remained true to its deep
    roots in the global street culture community, working closely with key figures
    from the scene, and supporting talented athletes and creative artists.

    For inquiries, feel free to contact :

    SNIPES SE | Katharina Scharf | Team Lead Communications
    Mobile: +49 173 6360289
    Email: mailto:katharina.scharf@snipes.com

    Verfasst von news aktuell
