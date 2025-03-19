Knaus Tabbert AG: 2024 Results & 2025 Forecast Unveiled!
Knaus Tabbert AG navigated a turbulent 2024, marked by revenue and EBITDA declines due to production halts. However, optimism prevails for 2025 with expected financial recovery.
Foto: Knaus Tabbert AG
- Knaus Tabbert AG reported a consolidated revenue of EUR 1,082.1 million for the 2024 financial year, down from EUR 1,441.0 million in the previous year.
- The decrease in revenue was primarily due to over two months of production stoppages during 2024.
- Preliminary adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was EUR 28.4 million, significantly lower than EUR 123.8 million in 2023, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.6%.
- The earnings decline was influenced by lower revenue, negative economies of scale, and additional costs from sales promotion measures and risk provisions.
- For the 2025 financial year, the Management Board forecasts consolidated revenue of around EUR 1,000 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0% to 6.5%.
- All 2024 financial figures are based on unaudited and preliminary data in accordance with IFRS.
