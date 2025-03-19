PVA TePla: 2024 Earnings Surge, Eyes 2025 Transformation Growth
PVA TePla navigated fiscal year 2024 with resilience, achieving revenue growth and strategic expansion despite market challenges. With a robust EBITDA increase and ambitious plans for global expansion, PVA TePla is poised for significant growth by 2028.
- PVA TePla achieved a 2.5% revenue growth in fiscal year 2024, reaching EUR 270.1 million, despite a weak demand for material solutions.
- The company's EBITDA increased by 15.2% to EUR 47.8 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 17.7%, supported by a gross margin improvement to 32.6%.
- PVA TePla is expanding its sales and service organizations in North America and Asia as part of its "Strategy 2028" to capitalize on growth opportunities.
- For 2025, PVA TePla forecasts stable revenue between EUR 260 to 280 million and EBITDA of EUR 34 to 39 million, influenced by structural preparations for future growth.
- The Semiconductor Systems segment contributed 70% of total revenue, with an EBITDA margin of 21.4%, while the Industrial Systems segment accounted for 30% of revenue with a margin of 17.1%.
- PVA TePla aims to achieve EUR 500 million in revenue by the end of fiscal year 2028, focusing on new technologies and international market expansion, potentially through acquisitions.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PVA TePla is on 19.03.2025.
The price of PVA TePla at the time of the news was 15,190EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.610,00PKT (+1,83 %).
