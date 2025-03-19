Investis Holding Posts Strong Results with Dividend Boost

Property portfolio reached CHF 2.0 billion with a 21% increase in rental income.

Gains on revaluations amounted to CHF 105 million.

Successful increase in the equity base by CHF 310 million.

Dividend increased to CHF 2.60 per share.

Net asset value (NAV) per share rose to CHF 117.13 excluding deferred taxes.

Positive outlook with expectations of further significant rental income increase in 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Investis Holding is on 19.03.2025.

The price of Investis Holding at the time of the news was 116,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






