Investis Holding Posts Strong Results with Dividend Boost
A remarkable financial journey unfolds as the property portfolio hits CHF 2.0 billion, marking a significant milestone. With a 21% surge in rental income and CHF 105 million in revaluation gains, the company's growth trajectory is impressive. Strategic equity base expansion by CHF 310 million and a dividend hike to CHF 2.60 per share underscore robust financial health. As NAV per share climbs to CHF 117.13, the future looks bright with expectations of further rental income growth by 2025.
- Property portfolio reached CHF 2.0 billion with a 21% increase in rental income.
- Gains on revaluations amounted to CHF 105 million.
- Successful increase in the equity base by CHF 310 million.
- Dividend increased to CHF 2.60 per share.
- Net asset value (NAV) per share rose to CHF 117.13 excluding deferred taxes.
- Positive outlook with expectations of further significant rental income increase in 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Investis Holding is on 19.03.2025.
The price of Investis Holding at the time of the news was 116,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:CH0325094297WKN:A2AMF1
