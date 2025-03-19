Swiss Steel Holding: Thriving on Strategy in Tough Markets
Swiss Steel Group faced a year of financial turbulence, yet emerged with improved EBITDA and reduced debt, thanks to strategic measures and new financing, setting a robust foundation for future growth.
- Sales volume decreased by 5.1% from 1,112 kilotons in 2023 to 1,056 kilotons in 2024, and revenue fell by 14.3% from EUR 2,837 million to EUR 2,432 million.
- EBITDA improved from EUR –102.2 million in 2023 to EUR –35.5 million in 2024, supported by one-time effects and efficiency gains.
- Net debt decreased to EUR 711.4 million from EUR 828.6 million, aided by a capital increase in April 2024.
- The Group's equity increased to EUR 322.8 million, with an equity ratio of 19.3% as of December 31, 2024, due to the capital increase.
- Swiss Steel Group implemented cost reduction and operational efficiency measures, including a 15.5% workforce reduction, to align with market demand.
- New financing agreements were secured in early 2025, including additional debt funding of EUR 150 million from major shareholder GravelPoint Holding AG, to support strategic goals amidst weak market conditions.
