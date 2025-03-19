Vonovia Hits 2024 Targets, Sparks Growth Comeback!

Vonovia concluded the 2024 financial year at the upper end of its guidance with an Adjusted EBITDA of €2.6 billion and full portfolio occupancy.

The company completed 3,747 apartments in 2024 and plans to start constructing around 3,000 new units in 2025.

Vonovia announced a significant dividend increase to €1.22 per share, representing a 36% rise from the previous year.

The company expects Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 to be between €2.7 and €2.8 billion, with a positive outlook for growth until 2028, aiming for a 30% increase in EBITDA.

Vonovia sold Deutsche Wohnen’s senior care company for €380 million, achieving its strategic goal of divesting all self-operated care facilities.

The company plans to invest significantly in modernization and new builds, focusing on innovative technologies and climate protection, with a net zero standard announced for beyond 2045.

