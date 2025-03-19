Knaus Tabbert's Bold Strides in Strategic Realignment
Knaus Tabbert is embarking on a transformative journey, embracing efficiency and innovation to steer towards a prosperous future. With industry veterans like Jochen Hein and Matjaž Grm on board, the company is poised for a dynamic realignment. Focusing on streamlined production and high-demand products, Knaus Tabbert is simplifying its operations for enhanced efficiency. Despite short-term challenges, the company anticipates a robust financial rebound by 2025, targeting significant revenue growth.
- Knaus Tabbert has introduced numerous measures to stabilize and realign the company, focusing on production efficiency, sales activities, and cost reductions.
- The management team has been strengthened with industry experts, including Jochen Hein as Chief Operating Officer and Matjaž Grm as a consultant, to support the realignment.
- The company plans to simplify its chassis portfolio from model year 2026 to increase production efficiency and focus on high-demand product categories.
- Structural adjustments, including temporary production breaks, budget cuts, and personnel reductions, have been implemented to adapt to normalized demand.
- Despite cost-intensive measures impacting 2024 financial results, the company expects a positive outlook for 2025, with projected revenue of around one billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0% to 6.5%.
- CEO Wim de Pundert emphasizes the company's focus on customer priorities, efficiency, and quality, aiming for a successful future through innovation and collaboration with dealers and partners.
The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 14,300EUR and was up +4,38 % compared with the previous day.
21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,090EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,47 % since publication.
