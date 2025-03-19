105 0 Kommentare Knaus Tabbert's Bold Strides in Strategic Realignment

Knaus Tabbert is embarking on a transformative journey, embracing efficiency and innovation to steer towards a prosperous future. With industry veterans like Jochen Hein and Matjaž Grm on board, the company is poised for a dynamic realignment. Focusing on streamlined production and high-demand products, Knaus Tabbert is simplifying its operations for enhanced efficiency. Despite short-term challenges, the company anticipates a robust financial rebound by 2025, targeting significant revenue growth.

