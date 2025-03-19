All for One Group: Record Dividend & 2024/25 Forecast Confirmed!
All for One Group SE is setting new benchmarks with its record dividend approval, showcasing its robust financial health and strategic foresight. With a 10% hike in dividends, the company is rewarding its shareholders generously, reflecting its commitment to delivering value. Driving growth through SAP S/4HANA projects and cloud services, the company is poised for a transformative journey. Business AI emerges as a pivotal growth catalyst, promising to revolutionize operations across SAP and Microsoft platforms. With a solid revenue forecast and strategic acquisitions, All for One Group is on a promising path to sustained growth.
- All for One Group SE approved a record dividend of EUR 1.60 per share at its annual general meeting, marking a 10% increase from the previous year.
- The company reported a payout ratio of 43% and a dividend yield of 3% based on the share price of EUR 57.6.
- Strong demand for SAP S/4HANA transformation projects is driving growth, with a focus on cloud migration and consulting services.
- Business AI is identified as a strategic growth driver, with plans to integrate it across SAP and Microsoft portfolios.
- The management board confirmed a revenue growth forecast of EUR 525 million to EUR 540 million for the financial year 2024/25, despite challenges in the LOB segment.
- All for One Group expects robust mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in the coming years, supported by strategic acquisitions and a strong project pipeline.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at All for One Group is on 15.05.2025.
The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 58,90EUR and was down -2,64 % compared with the previous
day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 59,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,51 % since publication.
