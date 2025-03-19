All for One Group: Record Dividend & 2024/25 Forecast Confirmed!

All for One Group SE approved a record dividend of EUR 1.60 per share at its annual general meeting, marking a 10% increase from the previous year.

The company reported a payout ratio of 43% and a dividend yield of 3% based on the share price of EUR 57.6.

Strong demand for SAP S/4HANA transformation projects is driving growth, with a focus on cloud migration and consulting services.

Business AI is identified as a strategic growth driver, with plans to integrate it across SAP and Microsoft portfolios.

The management board confirmed a revenue growth forecast of EUR 525 million to EUR 540 million for the financial year 2024/25, despite challenges in the LOB segment.

All for One Group expects robust mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in the coming years, supported by strategic acquisitions and a strong project pipeline.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at All for One Group is on 15.05.2025.

The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 58,90EUR and was down -2,64 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 59,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,51 % since publication.





