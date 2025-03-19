Net Digital AG Hits Record Revenue, Eyes Bright 2025

net digital AG achieved record revenue of approximately EUR 11.0 million in 2024, up from EUR 9.8 million in the previous year.

The company maintained a positive EBITDA of approximately EUR 0.2 million despite significant investments in marketing and sales.

There was substantial expansion in the international acquirer network and strong growth in the telecom and mobile operator sectors.

The company has an optimistic outlook for 2025, with expected revenue of EUR 14 to 15.5 million and EBITDA projected to rise to EUR 0.7 to 1.0 million.

Investments were made in future-oriented areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the carrier business, contributing to stable EBITDA.

The audited financial statements for 2024 will be published in June 2025, and the company aims for another revenue record and significant EBITDA increase in 2025.

The price of net digital at the time of the news was 3,0600EUR and was up +5,15 % compared with the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,4000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +11,11 % since publication.





