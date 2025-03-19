    Original-Research

    Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Almonty Industries erhält Kaufempfehlung bei CAD 5,20.
    • Strategische Partnerschaft mit American Defense International.
    • Fokus auf kritische Metalle: Wolfram und Molybdän.
    Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - from Sphene Capital GmbH

    19.03.2025 / 09:56 CET/CEST
    Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Almonty Industries Inc.

    Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034

    Reason for the research: Update Report
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 19.03.2025
    Target price: CAD 5.20 (unchanged) Target price on sight of: 24 months
    Last rating change: -
    Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

    Partnership agreement with American Defense International

    Almonty Industries has entered into a strategic partnership with American Defense International (ADI), a leading government relations and business development firm. Representing more than 100 organizations across 11 countries, ADI has, in our view, a proven track record of securing key government relationships, advancing strategic initiatives, and facilitating global expansion. We expect that this collaboration will strengthen Almonty's positioning within the critical metals sector, supporting both the U.S. federal government and the U.S. defence and technology industries.

    With Almonty on its way to becoming a leading supplier of two valuable minerals-tungsten and molybdenum-we confirm our target price of CAD 5.20 per share, derived from a two-stage Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model that incorporates both current and future producing assets-Sangdong (tungsten and molybdenum), Panasqueira, and Los Santos-along with the discounted value of the Valtreixal development project. We reaffirm our Buy rating on Almonty Industries shares.

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Almonty Industries Aktie

    Die Almonty Industries Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +14,48 % und einem Kurs von 1,708 auf Tradegate (19. März 2025, 09:58 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Almonty Industries Aktie um +50,29 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +18,36 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Almonty Industries bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 479,85 Mio..


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: Sphene Capital


