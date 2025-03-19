Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Edison Report Reveals Insights on DBAN
Edison Investment Research highlights DBAG's potential amidst market optimism and strategic shifts, forecasting growth despite recent NAV declines.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Edison Investment Research issued a report on Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN) on March 19, 2025.
- DBAG's NAV per share decreased by 4.8% in the short financial year 2024, but management anticipates earnings growth due to restructuring and portfolio shifts.
- Sentiment towards German equities is improving following recent parliamentary elections.
- The European private equity market is rebounding, with increased deal activity and strong fundraising.
- DBAG's shares are trading at a 24% discount to the NAV of its private market investments.
- The fund services business is expected to generate recurring earnings of €8–13 million in FY25.
The next important date, The translation of "Solventis Aktienforum" to English is "Solventis Stock Forum.", at Dt. Beteiligungs AG is on 25.03.2025.
The price of Dt. Beteiligungs AG at the time of the news was 27,43EUR and was up +0,27 % compared with the previous
day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.497,45PKT (-0,68 %).
-0,18 %
+9,72 %
+11,94 %
+22,62 %
+9,50 %
-8,14 %
+25,01 %
-10,98 %
+1.480,78 %
ISIN:DE000A1TNUT7WKN:A1TNUT
