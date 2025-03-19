STRATEC Reveals Key 2025 Financial Calendar Changes

STRATEC SE has postponed the publication date for its 2024 Annual Report to April 29, 2025, due to changes in external auditors and capacity issues in the finance department.

The company plans to release preliminary results for the 2024 financial year and guidance for 2025 before the Annual Report, with the exact date to be announced later.

STRATEC expects to meet its 2024 financial targets, including stable or slightly declining consolidated sales and an adjusted EBIT margin of approximately 10.0% to 12.0%.

The postponement of the Annual Report necessitates rescheduling the Annual General Meeting from May 23, 2025, to June 17, 2025.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems and complex consumables for clinical diagnostics and life sciences, covering the entire value chain.

The company's shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at STRATEC is on 27.03.2025.

The price of STRATEC at the time of the news was 28,60EUR and was down -3,13 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.514,22PKT (-0,58 %).






