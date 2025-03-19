Logwin Taps Into 2024 Gains to Drive Global Expansion

Logwin Group achieved a revenue of EUR 1,442.4 million in 2024, up from EUR 1,257.5 million in 2023, despite a decline in operating result (EBITA) to EUR 83.6 million.

The Air + Ocean business segment generated EUR 1,189.5 million in revenue, significantly higher than the previous year's EUR 917.2 million, while the Solutions segment saw a decrease to EUR 255.0 million.

Logwin's free cash flow was EUR 60.6 million, and net liquidity increased to EUR 313.5 million by year-end.

The company expanded its global logistics activities with acquisitions in Scandinavia, Spain, and several new branches opened in various countries, including France, Bulgaria, India, Indonesia, and Poland.

A proposed dividend of EUR 12.80 per share for 2024 reflects a payout ratio of over 50% of the net result, providing a yield of around 5%.

Logwin will publish its first comprehensive sustainability report on March 19, 2025, in line with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report 2024.", at Logwin is on 19.03.2025.

The price of Logwin at the time of the news was 235,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





