Kirkland, Wash. (ots/PRNewswire) - The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG),

the standards organization responsible for Bluetooth® technology, today

announced the formation of Bluetooth SIG (Beijing) Technology Co. Ltd., a formal

entity established to better serve its rapidly growing membership in China.

Headquartered in Beijing with branch offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the new

China entity underscores the Bluetooth SIG's commitment to supporting the

vibrant Bluetooth ecosystem in China. To celebrate the establishment of the new

entity, the Bluetooth SIG held its quarterly meeting of the board of directors

last week in Beijing.



"China is an important hub for Bluetooth technology, and its significance to the

Bluetooth SIG continues to grow," said Alain Michaud, Chair of the Bluetooth

SIG. "The establishment of our China entity reflects our dedication to advancing

Bluetooth technology within the region and globally and will enable us to

provide enhanced support and resources to our valued members in China."







several key factors:



- Over 6,500 Bluetooth SIG member companies are based in China, making it the

second largest concentration of members globally.

- Nearly 50% of all Bluetooth chips shipped each year are developed by member

companies based in China.

- Nearly 50% of all smartphones, which are key Bluetooth enabled platform

products, sold each year are developed by member companies based in China.



The Bluetooth SIG recognizes the significant role our Chinese members play in

shaping the Bluetooth ecosystem and is committed to supporting their continued

success. The new entity will provide localized support, resources, and expertise

to help Chinese companies leverage the full potential of Bluetooth technology.



"International technology standards like Bluetooth thrive on global

collaboration and participation," continued Neville Meijers, CEO of the

Bluetooth SIG. "Our open standards model allows companies around the world to

implement and utilize Bluetooth technology, while also contributing to its

ongoing advancement. This collaborative approach ensures that Bluetooth remains

a robust, versatile, and globally relevant technology."



Key industry leaders based in China have expressed their support for the

establishment of the new China entity, recognizing its role in facilitating

local collaboration and advancing wireless communication technologies.



"Huawei Consumer BG is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to

"Huawei Consumer BG is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to consumers and sharing the happiness of technological advances with more people





