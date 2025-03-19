    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bluetooth SIG Strengthens Global Presence with Establishment of China Entity

    Kirkland, Wash. (ots/PRNewswire) - The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG),
    the standards organization responsible for Bluetooth® technology, today
    announced the formation of Bluetooth SIG (Beijing) Technology Co. Ltd., a formal
    entity established to better serve its rapidly growing membership in China.
    Headquartered in Beijing with branch offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the new
    China entity underscores the Bluetooth SIG's commitment to supporting the
    vibrant Bluetooth ecosystem in China. To celebrate the establishment of the new
    entity, the Bluetooth SIG held its quarterly meeting of the board of directors
    last week in Beijing.

    "China is an important hub for Bluetooth technology, and its significance to the
    Bluetooth SIG continues to grow," said Alain Michaud, Chair of the Bluetooth
    SIG. "The establishment of our China entity reflects our dedication to advancing
    Bluetooth technology within the region and globally and will enable us to
    provide enhanced support and resources to our valued members in China."

    China plays a critical role in the global Bluetooth ecosystem, as evidenced by
    several key factors:

    - Over 6,500 Bluetooth SIG member companies are based in China, making it the
    second largest concentration of members globally.
    - Nearly 50% of all Bluetooth chips shipped each year are developed by member
    companies based in China.
    - Nearly 50% of all smartphones, which are key Bluetooth enabled platform
    products, sold each year are developed by member companies based in China.

    The Bluetooth SIG recognizes the significant role our Chinese members play in
    shaping the Bluetooth ecosystem and is committed to supporting their continued
    success. The new entity will provide localized support, resources, and expertise
    to help Chinese companies leverage the full potential of Bluetooth technology.

    "International technology standards like Bluetooth thrive on global
    collaboration and participation," continued Neville Meijers, CEO of the
    Bluetooth SIG. "Our open standards model allows companies around the world to
    implement and utilize Bluetooth technology, while also contributing to its
    ongoing advancement. This collaborative approach ensures that Bluetooth remains
    a robust, versatile, and globally relevant technology."

    Key industry leaders based in China have expressed their support for the
    establishment of the new China entity, recognizing its role in facilitating
    local collaboration and advancing wireless communication technologies.

    "Huawei Consumer BG is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to
    consumers and sharing the happiness of technological advances with more people
