SAF-HOLLAND: Record EBIT & Cash Flow Amid Market Challenges
Despite a dip in group sales, SAF-HOLLAND showcases resilience with record EBIT margins and strategic leadership extensions.
Foto: SAF Holland
- Group sales declined by 10.9% to EUR 1,876.7 million due to weak demand in the Original Equipment segment, particularly in the EMEA and Americas regions.
- Despite the sales decline, the adjusted EBIT margin reached a record level of 10.1%, up from 9.6% the previous year.
- Operating free cash flow reached a record level of EUR 146.5 million, attributed to strong operating performance and improved net cash inflow.
- The aftermarket business increased its sales share to 37.9%, up from 31.2% the previous year, due to organic growth and acquisition effects.
- The Management Board contract with CFO Frank Lorenz-Dietz was extended until the end of 2028, reflecting confidence in the current management team.
- SAF-HOLLAND expects consolidated sales for 2025 to be between EUR 1,850 million and EUR 2,000 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin forecasted between 9% and 10%.
