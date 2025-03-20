SAF-HOLLAND: Record EBIT & Cash Flow Amid Market Challenges

Group sales declined by 10.9% to EUR 1,876.7 million due to weak demand in the Original Equipment segment, particularly in the EMEA and Americas regions.

Despite the sales decline, the adjusted EBIT margin reached a record level of 10.1%, up from 9.6% the previous year.

Operating free cash flow reached a record level of EUR 146.5 million, attributed to strong operating performance and improved net cash inflow.

The aftermarket business increased its sales share to 37.9%, up from 31.2% the previous year, due to organic growth and acquisition effects.

The Management Board contract with CFO Frank Lorenz-Dietz was extended until the end of 2028, reflecting confidence in the current management team.

SAF-HOLLAND expects consolidated sales for 2025 to be between EUR 1,850 million and EUR 2,000 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin forecasted between 9% and 10%.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 20.03.2025.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 17,590EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,620EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.520,92PKT (-0,54 %).





