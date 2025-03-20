105 0 Kommentare SBO Thrives in FY 2024: Strong Results & Cash Flow Amid Challenges

In 2024, SBO showcased resilience and strategic prowess, achieving robust financial performance amid tough market conditions. With sales reaching MEUR 560.4, SBO navigated through challenging market dynamics with commendable success. The company reported an EBITDA of MEUR 101.9 with an 18.2% margin, and an EBIT of MEUR 70.1 with a 12.5% margin. Operating cash flow surged to MEUR 98.4, while free cash flow doubled to MEUR 66.8, prompting a proposed dividend of EUR 1.75 per share. The OE division's sales climbed by 7.0% to MEUR 275.2, driven by growth in the Middle East and Latin America, despite US market challenges. SBO's commitment to diversification, market expansion, and technology leadership underpins its long-term growth strategy.

