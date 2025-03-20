Nemetschek's 2025: 17%-19% Revenue Boom & High Profitability

Nemetschek Group achieved a 16.9% revenue growth in 2024, reaching EUR 995.6 million, with GoCanvas contributing around 300 basis points.

The company saw a 41.9% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to EUR 1,019.9 million, driven by an 88.1% growth in subscription and SaaS revenues.

The reported EBITDA margin was 30.2%, with an organic margin of 31.1% excluding GoCanvas, slightly above the forecasted range.

Nemetschek Group plans for a 17% to 19% revenue growth in 2025, including a 350 basis points contribution from GoCanvas, with an expected EBITDA margin of around 31%.

Strategic initiatives in 2024 included transitioning to subscription and SaaS models, expanding international presence, and acquiring GoCanvas, the largest acquisition in the company's history.

The company is focusing on innovation, particularly in AI and sustainability, and continues to invest in start-ups to enhance its portfolio and drive growth.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Nemetschek is on 20.03.2025.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 115,50EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 115,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.703,99PKT (-0,90 %).





