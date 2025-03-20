Hapag-Lloyd Reveals 2024 Report & Current Year Outlook

Hapag-Lloyd's 2024 annual report shows a slight increase in EBITDA to USD 5.0 billion and EBIT to USD 2.8 billion compared to 2023.

The proposed dividend for the 2024 financial year is EUR 8.20 per share, totaling EUR 1.4 billion in payouts.

The company experienced a 4.7% increase in transport volumes in the Liner Shipping segment, reaching 12.5 million TEU, while revenues rose to USD 20.3 billion.

The Terminal & Infrastructure segment's EBITDA improved to USD 151 million, driven by acquisitions, with EBIT increasing to USD 72 million.

For 2025, Hapag-Lloyd anticipates Group EBITDA between USD 2.5 to 4.0 billion and EBIT between USD 0.0 to 1.5 billion, citing significant geopolitical uncertainty.

CEO Rolf Habben Jansen emphasized ongoing investments in digitalization, training, and the largest newbuild program in the company's history to modernize and decarbonize the fleet.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Hapag-Lloyd is on 20.03.2025.

The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 146,20EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.





