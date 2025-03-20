Semperit Holding Soars with Major Earnings Boost in 2024!
Semperit navigated 2024 with strategic precision, achieving a 21% EBITDA rise and a return to profit, while pivoting to elastomer products, setting the stage for future growth amidst challenges.
- Semperit achieved a significant earnings increase in the 2024 financial year, with EBITDA rising by 21% to EUR 84.9 million and an improved margin of 12.5%.
- Earnings after taxes turned into a profit of EUR 11.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR –17.1 million in the previous year.
- Free cash flow increased by 74% to EUR 45.8 million, and a stable dividend of EUR 0.5 per share is proposed.
- The company fully exited the glove business in 2024 and is now focusing on elastomer products for industrial customers, achieving all strategic milestones despite economic challenges.
- The Semperit Group has a robust financial base with an increased equity ratio of 47.2% and liquidity reserves of EUR 126.0 million.
- The market environment is expected to remain challenging, but Semperit is well-positioned for future growth with ongoing cost-saving measures and strategic investments.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 14.05.2025.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:AT0000785555
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
