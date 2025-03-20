SGL Carbon: 2024 Growth Aligns with Goals, 2025 Sales Slowdown Looms

SGL Carbon's business development in 2024 was in line with guidance, but weaker sales momentum is expected for 2025.

The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 15.9% in 2024, despite a slight decline in sales and earnings.

The Carbon Fibers business unit continues to face challenges, with restructuring initiated and a complete sale currently not feasible.

The Process Technology business unit showed positive performance with an 8.1% increase in sales and improved adjusted EBITDA.

SGL Carbon recorded a net loss of €80.3 million in 2024, despite a solid overall business performance.

For 2025, SGL Carbon expects consolidated sales to be slightly below 2024 levels, with adjusted EBITDA ranging between €130 million and €150 million.

The next important date, Annual results 2024, Annual report 2024, Investor Relations conference call, at SGL Carbon is on 20.03.2025.

The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 4,6000EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,4225EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,86 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.520,92PKT (-0,54 %).





