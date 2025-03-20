MAX Automation SE Thrives in 2024 with Strong Results

MAX Automation SE reported a positive result for the challenging financial year 2024, despite a decline in sales and order intake.

Sales from continuing operations decreased to EUR 366.0 million, and EBITDA fell to EUR 29.3 million, with the EBITDA margin declining to 8.0%.

The order intake from continuing operations dropped to EUR 314.4 million, and the order backlog decreased to EUR 154.3 million.

The company improved its capital structure by selling the MA micro Group and partially repaying liabilities from a syndicated loan.

The outlook for 2025 anticipates a gradual recovery in demand, with expected sales between EUR 340 million and EUR 400 million and EBITDA between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million.

The MAX Group's strategy focuses on expanding a diversified portfolio in high-growth niche markets, with priorities on operational targets, cash management, and strategic development.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at MAX Automation is on 20.03.2025.

The price of MAX Automation at the time of the news was 6,0600EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






