DEUTZ Thrives Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

DEUTZ AG achieved its adjusted guidance for 2024, with adjusted EBIT of €76.7 million and a margin of 4.2%, despite a 12.1% decline in revenue to €1,813.7 million.

New orders increased by 4.4% to €1,827.1 million, attributed to successful portfolio development and acquisitions, including Blue Star Power Systems and Rolls-Royce Power Systems' off-highway business.

The company implemented an efficiency program aiming to reduce operating costs and workforce by 300 jobs with minimal social impact, targeting a sustainable cost reduction of €50 million annually by 2026.

DEUTZ plans to maintain a constant dividend of €0.17 per share for the 2024 financial year, marking four consecutive years of stable dividends.

The equity ratio improved to 50.4% as of December 31, 2024, up from 46.7% the previous year, supported by a capital increase of approximately €71 million.

For 2025, DEUTZ anticipates revenue between €2.1 billion and €2.3 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0% to 6.0%, contingent on a market recovery in the second half of the year.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Deutz is on 20.03.2025.

The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 6,9700EUR and was up +5,29 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.520,92PKT (-0,54 %).





