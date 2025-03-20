DEUTZ Thrives Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
In 2024, DEUTZ AG overcame revenue declines to meet its adjusted guidance, driven by strategic acquisitions and efficiency programs, while maintaining stable dividends and improving its equity ratio.
Foto: DEUTZ AG
- DEUTZ AG achieved its adjusted guidance for 2024, with adjusted EBIT of €76.7 million and a margin of 4.2%, despite a 12.1% decline in revenue to €1,813.7 million.
- New orders increased by 4.4% to €1,827.1 million, attributed to successful portfolio development and acquisitions, including Blue Star Power Systems and Rolls-Royce Power Systems' off-highway business.
- The company implemented an efficiency program aiming to reduce operating costs and workforce by 300 jobs with minimal social impact, targeting a sustainable cost reduction of €50 million annually by 2026.
- DEUTZ plans to maintain a constant dividend of €0.17 per share for the 2024 financial year, marking four consecutive years of stable dividends.
- The equity ratio improved to 50.4% as of December 31, 2024, up from 46.7% the previous year, supported by a capital increase of approximately €71 million.
- For 2025, DEUTZ anticipates revenue between €2.1 billion and €2.3 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0% to 6.0%, contingent on a market recovery in the second half of the year.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Deutz is on 20.03.2025.
The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 6,9700EUR and was up +5,29 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.520,92PKT (-0,54 %).
+7,09 %
+23,41 %
+31,55 %
+71,26 %
+28,68 %
+32,84 %
+126,59 %
+76,80 %
-61,67 %
ISIN:DE0006305006WKN:630500
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte