Unveiling: Verbund AG (A) Defies Odds with High Earnings Amidst Decline in 2024
VERBUND AG faced a tumultuous 2024, grappling with geopolitical upheavals and market volatility, yet remains cautiously optimistic about navigating the challenges of 2025.
- The 2024 financial year was challenging for VERBUND AG due to geopolitical events, particularly the war in Ukraine, which affected European gas prices and electricity prices.
- EBITDA for 2024 decreased by 22.5% to €3,480.3 million, and the Group result fell by 17.2% to €1,875.3 million, primarily due to lower wholesale electricity prices.
- An ordinary dividend of €2.80 per share is proposed for the 2024 financial year, pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2025.
- For 2025, VERBUND expects EBITDA between €2,700 million and €3,300 million and a Group result between €1,350 million and €1,750 million, contingent on stable regulatory conditions.
- The Electricity Energy Crisis Contribution (EKB-S) has been extended for five additional collection periods from 2025 to 2030, with a cap on electricity revenue set at €90/MWh for existing plants.
- VERBUND anticipates a windfall tax of €50 million to €100 million for financial year 2025, influenced by electricity price developments and other factors.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Verbund Akt.(A) is on 06.05.2025.
The price of Verbund Akt.(A) at the time of the news was 72,83EUR and was up +0,48 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 71,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,27 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000746409WKN:877738
