OHB's 2024 Financials: Unveiling the Consolidated Statements

Total revenues for OHB SE in 2024 amounted to EUR 1,030 million, a decrease from EUR 1,182.8 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28% to EUR 111 million in 2024, compared to EUR 87 million in the previous year.

The dividend recommendation for fiscal year 2024 is EUR 0.60 per share, consistent with the previous year.

The SPACE SYSTEMS segment achieved significant milestones, including the launch of the Hera asteroid mission and new contracts for the Ramses mission and the IRIDE constellation.

The order backlog for OHB SE remains strong at EUR 2,382 million, with the SPACE SYSTEMS segment contributing EUR 1,968 million.

The complete consolidated financial statements for 2024 will be presented at the annual press conference in Bremen and a virtual analyst conference.

