OHB's 2024 Financials: Unveiling the Consolidated Statements
OHB SE's 2024 was a year of resilience and innovation, marked by a 28% EBITDA growth and landmark space missions, setting the stage for future successes.
- Total revenues for OHB SE in 2024 amounted to EUR 1,030 million, a decrease from EUR 1,182.8 million in the previous year.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28% to EUR 111 million in 2024, compared to EUR 87 million in the previous year.
- The dividend recommendation for fiscal year 2024 is EUR 0.60 per share, consistent with the previous year.
- The SPACE SYSTEMS segment achieved significant milestones, including the launch of the Hera asteroid mission and new contracts for the Ramses mission and the IRIDE constellation.
- The order backlog for OHB SE remains strong at EUR 2,382 million, with the SPACE SYSTEMS segment contributing EUR 1,968 million.
- The complete consolidated financial statements for 2024 will be presented at the annual press conference in Bremen and a virtual analyst conference.
The price of OHB at the time of the news was 84,10EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 84,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.
-0,48 %
+22,22 %
+32,28 %
+77,12 %
+93,52 %
+132,22 %
+186,79 %
+302,52 %
+762,75 %
