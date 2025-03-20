Krones Boosts 2024 Dividend by 18% to €2.60/Share!

Krones AG increased its dividend for the 2024 financial year by 18% to €2.60 per share.

The company achieved a revenue increase of 12.1% in 2024, reaching €5,293.6 million, surpassing the €5 billion mark for the first time.

Krones forecasts revenue growth of 7% to 9% for 2025, with an improved EBITDA margin of 10.2% to 10.8% and ROCE of 18% to 20%.

The company set a net-zero emissions target for 2040, with interim goals for 2030, including an 80% reduction in operational emissions and a 30% reduction in value chain emissions.

Krones improved its free cash flow significantly in 2024, despite M&A activities, and maintained a solid financial structure with a net cash position of €439.9 million.

The company published its 2024 Annual Report, confirming preliminary figures and emphasizing its commitment to profitable growth and sustainability targets.

The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Group and AG Annual Report, at KRONES is on 20.03.2025.

The price of KRONES at the time of the news was 137,50EUR and was up +0,44 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 138,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,51 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.609,45PKT (-0,32 %).





