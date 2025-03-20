Elmos Semiconductor Unveils 2024 Annual Report Insights

Elmos Semiconductor SE published its 2024 Annual Report on March 20, 2025, confirming preliminary financial figures and guidance for 2025.

The proposed dividend for 2025 is raised by 17.6% to 1.00 Euro per share, up from 0.85 Euro in the previous year.

Elmos achieved a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) in 2024, with a long-term goal of climate neutrality by 2035.

For fiscal year 2025, Elmos expects sales of 580 million Euro ± 30 million Euro and an EBIT margin of 23% ± 3 percentage points.

The company anticipates a positive adjusted free cash flow of 7% ± 2 percentage points of sales for 2025, significantly higher than the previous year's 0.9%.

Elmos has expanded its sustainability reporting in the annual report, aligning it with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

