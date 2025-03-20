Shiftmove wins industry leader Taco van der Leij to Accelerate Expansion in France and Transform Fleet Management (FOTO)
Berlin/Aix-en-Provence (ots) - Shiftmove, the progressive player in the European
fleet management market, appoints former Webfleet executive Taco van der Leij as
Senior Vice President International. With 15 years of experience in the fleet
industry-including leading Webfleet Europe for the past six years- Van der Leij
brings deep expertise in scaling mobility operations. His move to Shiftmove
(https://www.shiftmove.com/) signals a strategic shift in the industry-one that
leaves behind the hardware complexities of traditional telematics and embraces a
software- and AI-driven approach to fleet optimization. He follows Daniel
Vassallucci (https://fr.linkedin.com/in/daniel-vassallucci-a2a36335) , former
CEO and founder of Optimum Automotive (https://www.optimum-automotive.com/en/) ,
which was acquired by Shiftmove in October 2024.
Leveraging Vehicle Data For a New Era of Fleet Management
fleet management market, appoints former Webfleet executive Taco van der Leij as
Senior Vice President International. With 15 years of experience in the fleet
industry-including leading Webfleet Europe for the past six years- Van der Leij
brings deep expertise in scaling mobility operations. His move to Shiftmove
(https://www.shiftmove.com/) signals a strategic shift in the industry-one that
leaves behind the hardware complexities of traditional telematics and embraces a
software- and AI-driven approach to fleet optimization. He follows Daniel
Vassallucci (https://fr.linkedin.com/in/daniel-vassallucci-a2a36335) , former
CEO and founder of Optimum Automotive (https://www.optimum-automotive.com/en/) ,
which was acquired by Shiftmove in October 2024.
Leveraging Vehicle Data For a New Era of Fleet Management
"Existing solutions have many limitations leading to fleets not operating at
their full potential," says Taco van der Leij. Shiftmove is changing that,
bringing the speed and intelligence of a tech-driven, AI-powered platform that
seamlessly connects vehicle data and transforms the way fleets procure vehicles,
manage costs and operate at scale. "It's a complete transformation-enabling
smarter financial control, automated workflows, and real-time insights. I joined
Shiftmove because I believe in its vision: a world where data supports every
fleet owner, manager, and operator within a single, intelligent platform."
Disrupting an Outdated Industry
France represents a critical market for Shiftmove's expansion. With the
acquisition of Optimum Automotive, a leading French fleet technology company
with a strong client focus, Shiftmove is well-positioned to disrupt the industry
with its powerful combination of innovative AI-powered fleet management software
and real-time vehicle data in a time when cars are becoming computers.
"Authorities are increasingly enforcing regulations that add costs and
complexity for fleet owners and managers. At Shiftmove, we simplify this
reality, breaking industry norms and surpassing the value of traditional
solutions," says Francine Gervazio, Shiftmove Group CEO. "From small fleets of
10 vehicles to ultra-large fleets with over 10,000, we are the CRM for every
fleet - replacing outdated processes and paperwork with seamless digital
solutions."
Consolidating European Fleet Management
Shiftmove's vision is clear: to become Europe's market leader in digital
mobility solutions by 2027, optimizing the efficiency of over one million fleet
vehicles. The company's expansion into France is a critical step in this
journey, leveraging Optimum Automotive's local expertise and Shiftmove's
AI-driven fleet management solutions. Beyond France, Shiftmove aims for European
consolidation in fleet management, ensuring localized expertise while
maintaining a strong, continent-wide presence.
Driving Shiftmove's European Growth Strategy
For Van der Leij, this transition is both a personal and strategic decision. "I
have seen many promises in this industry that never fully materialized," he
reflects. "Traditional players evolve slowly, even as AI adoption accelerates.
Shiftmove provides the opportunity to truly reshape fleet management with
software and AI."
With Shiftmove's aggressive growth plans, Van der Leij steps into a role where
he will have direct influence over strategy and execution in a fast-moving
market. "This is a pivotal moment for fleet management in Europe," says Francine
Gervazio. "Taco will lead our expansion into France, driving Shiftmove's
European growth strategy and embracing a unique opportunity to shape the future
of mobility operations."
Press Contact Shiftmove:
Angela Zippelius
PR Lead
+49 (0)173 522 9813
mailto:angela.zippelius@shiftmove.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176928/5994635
OTS: Shiftmove GmbH
their full potential," says Taco van der Leij. Shiftmove is changing that,
bringing the speed and intelligence of a tech-driven, AI-powered platform that
seamlessly connects vehicle data and transforms the way fleets procure vehicles,
manage costs and operate at scale. "It's a complete transformation-enabling
smarter financial control, automated workflows, and real-time insights. I joined
Shiftmove because I believe in its vision: a world where data supports every
fleet owner, manager, and operator within a single, intelligent platform."
Disrupting an Outdated Industry
France represents a critical market for Shiftmove's expansion. With the
acquisition of Optimum Automotive, a leading French fleet technology company
with a strong client focus, Shiftmove is well-positioned to disrupt the industry
with its powerful combination of innovative AI-powered fleet management software
and real-time vehicle data in a time when cars are becoming computers.
"Authorities are increasingly enforcing regulations that add costs and
complexity for fleet owners and managers. At Shiftmove, we simplify this
reality, breaking industry norms and surpassing the value of traditional
solutions," says Francine Gervazio, Shiftmove Group CEO. "From small fleets of
10 vehicles to ultra-large fleets with over 10,000, we are the CRM for every
fleet - replacing outdated processes and paperwork with seamless digital
solutions."
Consolidating European Fleet Management
Shiftmove's vision is clear: to become Europe's market leader in digital
mobility solutions by 2027, optimizing the efficiency of over one million fleet
vehicles. The company's expansion into France is a critical step in this
journey, leveraging Optimum Automotive's local expertise and Shiftmove's
AI-driven fleet management solutions. Beyond France, Shiftmove aims for European
consolidation in fleet management, ensuring localized expertise while
maintaining a strong, continent-wide presence.
Driving Shiftmove's European Growth Strategy
For Van der Leij, this transition is both a personal and strategic decision. "I
have seen many promises in this industry that never fully materialized," he
reflects. "Traditional players evolve slowly, even as AI adoption accelerates.
Shiftmove provides the opportunity to truly reshape fleet management with
software and AI."
With Shiftmove's aggressive growth plans, Van der Leij steps into a role where
he will have direct influence over strategy and execution in a fast-moving
market. "This is a pivotal moment for fleet management in Europe," says Francine
Gervazio. "Taco will lead our expansion into France, driving Shiftmove's
European growth strategy and embracing a unique opportunity to shape the future
of mobility operations."
Press Contact Shiftmove:
Angela Zippelius
PR Lead
+49 (0)173 522 9813
mailto:angela.zippelius@shiftmove.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176928/5994635
OTS: Shiftmove GmbH
Autor folgen