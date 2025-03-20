    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Shiftmove wins industry leader Taco van der Leij to Accelerate Expansion in France and Transform Fleet Management (FOTO)

    Berlin/Aix-en-Provence (ots) - Shiftmove, the progressive player in the European
    fleet management market, appoints former Webfleet executive Taco van der Leij as
    Senior Vice President International. With 15 years of experience in the fleet
    industry-including leading Webfleet Europe for the past six years- Van der Leij
    brings deep expertise in scaling mobility operations. His move to Shiftmove
    (https://www.shiftmove.com/) signals a strategic shift in the industry-one that
    leaves behind the hardware complexities of traditional telematics and embraces a
    software- and AI-driven approach to fleet optimization. He follows Daniel
    Vassallucci (https://fr.linkedin.com/in/daniel-vassallucci-a2a36335) , former
    CEO and founder of Optimum Automotive (https://www.optimum-automotive.com/en/) ,
    which was acquired by Shiftmove in October 2024.

    Leveraging Vehicle Data For a New Era of Fleet Management

    "Existing solutions have many limitations leading to fleets not operating at
    their full potential," says Taco van der Leij. Shiftmove is changing that,
    bringing the speed and intelligence of a tech-driven, AI-powered platform that
    seamlessly connects vehicle data and transforms the way fleets procure vehicles,
    manage costs and operate at scale. "It's a complete transformation-enabling
    smarter financial control, automated workflows, and real-time insights. I joined
    Shiftmove because I believe in its vision: a world where data supports every
    fleet owner, manager, and operator within a single, intelligent platform."

    Disrupting an Outdated Industry

    France represents a critical market for Shiftmove's expansion. With the
    acquisition of Optimum Automotive, a leading French fleet technology company
    with a strong client focus, Shiftmove is well-positioned to disrupt the industry
    with its powerful combination of innovative AI-powered fleet management software
    and real-time vehicle data in a time when cars are becoming computers.

    "Authorities are increasingly enforcing regulations that add costs and
    complexity for fleet owners and managers. At Shiftmove, we simplify this
    reality, breaking industry norms and surpassing the value of traditional
    solutions," says Francine Gervazio, Shiftmove Group CEO. "From small fleets of
    10 vehicles to ultra-large fleets with over 10,000, we are the CRM for every
    fleet - replacing outdated processes and paperwork with seamless digital
    solutions."

    Consolidating European Fleet Management

    Shiftmove's vision is clear: to become Europe's market leader in digital
    mobility solutions by 2027, optimizing the efficiency of over one million fleet
    vehicles. The company's expansion into France is a critical step in this
    journey, leveraging Optimum Automotive's local expertise and Shiftmove's
    AI-driven fleet management solutions. Beyond France, Shiftmove aims for European
    consolidation in fleet management, ensuring localized expertise while
    maintaining a strong, continent-wide presence.

    Driving Shiftmove's European Growth Strategy

    For Van der Leij, this transition is both a personal and strategic decision. "I
    have seen many promises in this industry that never fully materialized," he
    reflects. "Traditional players evolve slowly, even as AI adoption accelerates.
    Shiftmove provides the opportunity to truly reshape fleet management with
    software and AI."

    With Shiftmove's aggressive growth plans, Van der Leij steps into a role where
    he will have direct influence over strategy and execution in a fast-moving
    market. "This is a pivotal moment for fleet management in Europe," says Francine
    Gervazio. "Taco will lead our expansion into France, driving Shiftmove's
    European growth strategy and embracing a unique opportunity to shape the future
    of mobility operations."

