Shiftmove wins industry leader Taco van der Leij to Accelerate Expansion in France and Transform Fleet Management (FOTO)

Berlin/Aix-en-Provence (ots) - Shiftmove, the progressive player in the European

fleet management market, appoints former Webfleet executive Taco van der Leij as

Senior Vice President International. With 15 years of experience in the fleet

industry-including leading Webfleet Europe for the past six years- Van der Leij

brings deep expertise in scaling mobility operations. His move to Shiftmove

(https://www.shiftmove.com/) signals a strategic shift in the industry-one that

leaves behind the hardware complexities of traditional telematics and embraces a

software- and AI-driven approach to fleet optimization. He follows Daniel

Vassallucci (https://fr.linkedin.com/in/daniel-vassallucci-a2a36335) , former

CEO and founder of Optimum Automotive (https://www.optimum-automotive.com/en/) ,

which was acquired by Shiftmove in October 2024.



Leveraging Vehicle Data For a New Era of Fleet Management





"Existing solutions have many limitations leading to fleets not operating at

their full potential," says Taco van der Leij. Shiftmove is changing that,

bringing the speed and intelligence of a tech-driven, AI-powered platform that

seamlessly connects vehicle data and transforms the way fleets procure vehicles,

manage costs and operate at scale. "It's a complete transformation-enabling

smarter financial control, automated workflows, and real-time insights. I joined

Shiftmove because I believe in its vision: a world where data supports every

fleet owner, manager, and operator within a single, intelligent platform."



Disrupting an Outdated Industry



France represents a critical market for Shiftmove's expansion. With the

acquisition of Optimum Automotive, a leading French fleet technology company

with a strong client focus, Shiftmove is well-positioned to disrupt the industry

with its powerful combination of innovative AI-powered fleet management software

and real-time vehicle data in a time when cars are becoming computers.



"Authorities are increasingly enforcing regulations that add costs and

complexity for fleet owners and managers. At Shiftmove, we simplify this

reality, breaking industry norms and surpassing the value of traditional

solutions," says Francine Gervazio, Shiftmove Group CEO. "From small fleets of

10 vehicles to ultra-large fleets with over 10,000, we are the CRM for every

fleet - replacing outdated processes and paperwork with seamless digital

solutions."



Consolidating European Fleet Management



Shiftmove's vision is clear: to become Europe's market leader in digital

mobility solutions by 2027, optimizing the efficiency of over one million fleet

vehicles. The company's expansion into France is a critical step in this

journey, leveraging Optimum Automotive's local expertise and Shiftmove's

AI-driven fleet management solutions. Beyond France, Shiftmove aims for European

consolidation in fleet management, ensuring localized expertise while

maintaining a strong, continent-wide presence.



Driving Shiftmove's European Growth Strategy



For Van der Leij, this transition is both a personal and strategic decision. "I

have seen many promises in this industry that never fully materialized," he

reflects. "Traditional players evolve slowly, even as AI adoption accelerates.

Shiftmove provides the opportunity to truly reshape fleet management with

software and AI."



With Shiftmove's aggressive growth plans, Van der Leij steps into a role where

he will have direct influence over strategy and execution in a fast-moving

market. "This is a pivotal moment for fleet management in Europe," says Francine

Gervazio. "Taco will lead our expansion into France, driving Shiftmove's

European growth strategy and embracing a unique opportunity to shape the future

of mobility operations."



