Schoeller-Bleckmann Unveils Fresh Strategy & Brand Makeover

SBO presents a recalibrated strategy focusing on diversification into new industries and market expansion.

The company aims to increase sales to MEUR 900 by 2030, with MEUR 200 from new business areas, and achieve an EBITDA margin of over 20%.

SBO's new brand identity reflects its strategic positioning, emphasizing innovation, precision, and sustainability.

The strategic realignment involves leveraging precision technology for growth in new industries beyond oil and gas, including flow control and geothermal energy.

SBO plans to expand its global presence in high-growth regions and maintain technology leadership through specialized materials and innovative manufacturing processes.

The company has set sustainability targets to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% and Scope 3 emissions by 10% by 2030, supported by capital expenditures, organic growth, and strategic acquisitions.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 22.05.2025.

The price of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment at the time of the news was 35,48EUR and was down -1,46 % compared with the previous day.





