Weleda Unveils Its First Comprehensive Modernization of the Brand Appearance in over 100 Years (FOTO)
- Weleda refreshes its brand identity, reaffirming its Swiss roots to appeal to
new audiences and strengthen its premium positioning.
- First comprehensive revision of the Weleda logo and visual brand world in the
history of Weleda
- Expertise in medicinal plants, research, and Swiss heritage take centre stage
Weleda AG, the global leader in certified natural skincare and anthroposophic
medicines, introduces a renewed brand identity. The logo, corporate design, and
overall brand presence have been modernized - marking the first comprehensive
modernization of the brand appearance in the company's history since its
founding in 1921. "Our brand identity is now more modern, clear, and elegant -
while staying true to our roots and values," says CEO Tina Müller.
"Weleda is evolving. A strong brand stays relevant by adapting to the needs of
today," says Müller. The company underwent a comprehensive modernization process
with the brand and design agency Peter Schmidt Group, as part of its evolution
as a purpose-driven company. "Refreshing our brand identity strengthens our
positioning - 'Beauty and health in harmony with people and nature' - while
supporting our corporate strategy of 'Growth with responsibility'. Weleda is
strengthening its connection with younger audiences while reinforcing its
position in the premium segment," Müller explains.
The new Weleda logo remains true to its anthroposophic-inspired typography while
evolving into a finer, more elegant, and contemporary design. The tagline has
also been refreshed: rather than referencing the founding year, it now
highlights Weleda's unique expertise. "With 'Natural Science' or 'Swiss Natural
Science', we highlight our extensive knowledge in medicinal plants, cultivated
over more than 100 years. Through scientific research, we unlock nature's
potential to create highly effective, naturally active formulations," says CMO
Susanne Schgaguler. "Every plant is thoughtfully selected, carefully cultivated,
harvested, and processed. Our products support the body's natural vitality -
with nature as the foundation of our business in every respect".
Weleda also reinforces its Swiss heritage through the new tagline. "With 'Swiss
Natural Science', we highlight what has always been deeply embedded in Weleda's
DNA - our Swiss roots and our commitment to formulating high-quality products
using the finest natural ingredients in our Swiss laboratories," says
Schgaguler.
In line with its high sustainability standards, Weleda will gradually roll out
the new packaging over the coming months. "We are implementing the new logo step
by step, ensuring that no packaging materials are wasted," says Schgaguler.
