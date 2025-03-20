    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Weleda Unveils Its First Comprehensive Modernization of the Brand Appearance in over 100 Years (FOTO)

    Arlesheim/Schwäbisch Gmünd (ots) -

    - Weleda refreshes its brand identity, reaffirming its Swiss roots to appeal to
    new audiences and strengthen its premium positioning.
    - First comprehensive revision of the Weleda logo and visual brand world in the
    history of Weleda
    - Expertise in medicinal plants, research, and Swiss heritage take centre stage

    Weleda AG, the global leader in certified natural skincare and anthroposophic
    medicines, introduces a renewed brand identity. The logo, corporate design, and
    overall brand presence have been modernized - marking the first comprehensive
    modernization of the brand appearance in the company's history since its
    founding in 1921. "Our brand identity is now more modern, clear, and elegant -
    while staying true to our roots and values," says CEO Tina Müller.

    "Weleda is evolving. A strong brand stays relevant by adapting to the needs of
    today," says Müller. The company underwent a comprehensive modernization process
    with the brand and design agency Peter Schmidt Group, as part of its evolution
    as a purpose-driven company. "Refreshing our brand identity strengthens our
    positioning - 'Beauty and health in harmony with people and nature' - while
    supporting our corporate strategy of 'Growth with responsibility'. Weleda is
    strengthening its connection with younger audiences while reinforcing its
    position in the premium segment," Müller explains.

    The new Weleda logo remains true to its anthroposophic-inspired typography while
    evolving into a finer, more elegant, and contemporary design. The tagline has
    also been refreshed: rather than referencing the founding year, it now
    highlights Weleda's unique expertise. "With 'Natural Science' or 'Swiss Natural
    Science', we highlight our extensive knowledge in medicinal plants, cultivated
    over more than 100 years. Through scientific research, we unlock nature's
    potential to create highly effective, naturally active formulations," says CMO
    Susanne Schgaguler. "Every plant is thoughtfully selected, carefully cultivated,
    harvested, and processed. Our products support the body's natural vitality -
    with nature as the foundation of our business in every respect".

    Weleda also reinforces its Swiss heritage through the new tagline. "With 'Swiss
    Natural Science', we highlight what has always been deeply embedded in Weleda's
    DNA - our Swiss roots and our commitment to formulating high-quality products
    using the finest natural ingredients in our Swiss laboratories," says
    Schgaguler.

    In line with its high sustainability standards, Weleda will gradually roll out
    the new packaging over the coming months. "We are implementing the new logo step
    by step, ensuring that no packaging materials are wasted," says Schgaguler.
