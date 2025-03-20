Weleda Unveils Its First Comprehensive Modernization of the Brand Appearance in over 100 Years (FOTO)

Arlesheim/Schwäbisch Gmünd (ots) -



- Weleda refreshes its brand identity, reaffirming its Swiss roots to appeal to

new audiences and strengthen its premium positioning.

- First comprehensive revision of the Weleda logo and visual brand world in the

history of Weleda

- Expertise in medicinal plants, research, and Swiss heritage take centre stage



Weleda AG, the global leader in certified natural skincare and anthroposophic

medicines, introduces a renewed brand identity. The logo, corporate design, and

overall brand presence have been modernized - marking the first comprehensive

modernization of the brand appearance in the company's history since its

founding in 1921. "Our brand identity is now more modern, clear, and elegant -

while staying true to our roots and values," says CEO Tina Müller.





"Weleda is evolving. A strong brand stays relevant by adapting to the needs oftoday," says Müller. The company underwent a comprehensive modernization processwith the brand and design agency Peter Schmidt Group, as part of its evolutionas a purpose-driven company. "Refreshing our brand identity strengthens ourpositioning - 'Beauty and health in harmony with people and nature' - whilesupporting our corporate strategy of 'Growth with responsibility'. Weleda isstrengthening its connection with younger audiences while reinforcing itsposition in the premium segment," Müller explains.The new Weleda logo remains true to its anthroposophic-inspired typography whileevolving into a finer, more elegant, and contemporary design. The tagline hasalso been refreshed: rather than referencing the founding year, it nowhighlights Weleda's unique expertise. "With 'Natural Science' or 'Swiss NaturalScience', we highlight our extensive knowledge in medicinal plants, cultivatedover more than 100 years. Through scientific research, we unlock nature'spotential to create highly effective, naturally active formulations," says CMOSusanne Schgaguler. "Every plant is thoughtfully selected, carefully cultivated,harvested, and processed. Our products support the body's natural vitality -with nature as the foundation of our business in every respect".Weleda also reinforces its Swiss heritage through the new tagline. "With 'SwissNatural Science', we highlight what has always been deeply embedded in Weleda'sDNA - our Swiss roots and our commitment to formulating high-quality productsusing the finest natural ingredients in our Swiss laboratories," saysSchgaguler.In line with its high sustainability standards, Weleda will gradually roll outthe new packaging over the coming months. "We are implementing the new logo stepby step, ensuring that no packaging materials are wasted," says Schgaguler.