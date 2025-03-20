Init Innovation in Traffic Systems: Digital Leap to New Heights

Incoming orders nearly doubled to EUR 433m in 2024, compared to EUR 225m in 2023.

Revenue grew by 26% in 2024, with expectations to surpass EUR 300m in 2025.

EBIT increased to EUR 24.5m, and the dividend is proposed to rise to EUR 0.80 per share.

Major projects include a EUR 100m ticketing system for the 2026 World Cup in Atlanta and a GBP 80m contract for London's iBus project.

The order backlog more than doubled, with a focus on improving profitability and aiming for an EBIT margin above 10% in the mid-term.

Growth is driven by digital transformation and AI in public transport, with additional growth from the acquisition of DILAX Intelcom.

The price of init innovation in traffic systems at the time of the news was 39,00EUR and was down -5,91 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.





