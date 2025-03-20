    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Innovations for the Future of Retail - New Concepts and Technologies

    Frankfurt (ots) - · Conzoom Solutions
    (https://conzoom-solutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html) - Industry hub
    of the consumer goods fairs at Messe Frankfurt - encouraging retailers to
    embrace trends and actively shape the future of shopping.

    · New technologies, innovative concepts, and the targeted emotional engagement
    of customers are key success factors for the retail of the future.

    · Conzoom Solutions
    (https://conzoom-solutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html) prepares retail
    for the future with up-to-date industry news, inspiration, insights, and expert
    contributions.

    "Anyone who wants to keep up with technological change and benefit from it must
    act with foresight and have the drive to implement new opportunities. The future
    of shopping is already underway and is evolving ever faster through continuous
    technological impulses," summarises Silke Pfeiffer, Director Multimedia und Data
    Consumer Goods Fairs at Messe Frankfurt, reflecting on expert statements on the
    industry portal Conzoom Solutions
    (https://conzoom-solutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html) . On the
    industry hub of the consumer goods fairs at Messe Frankfurt, experts provide
    valuable insights into the trends, technologies, and concepts (https://conzoom-s
    olutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/experts/future-of-shopping.html) that
    are revolutionising modern retail - as in an increasingly digitalised world,
    online and offline experiences are merging ever more strongly.

    This includes hybrid shopping behaviours as well as innovative retail concepts
    that combine technology and creativity - such as Future Retail Stores, Concept
    Stores, Augmented Reality (AR), or the Metaverse. As interactive formats have an
    impact on various levels and engage customers in multiple ways, a deep
    understanding of buying behaviour, decision-making processes, and emotional
    attachment is essential for forward-thinking retailers.

    New technologies and visionary concepts

    The Future Retail Store format combines physical presence with innovative
    technologies, offering retailers new opportunities for product presentation.
    Customers can discover a wide variety of products and variations, explore them
    interactively, and try them on individually. (...) Continue reading... (https://
    conzoom-solutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/press/press-releases/conzoom-s
    olutions/innovations-for-the-future-of-retail.html)

