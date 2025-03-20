Innovations for the Future of Retail - New Concepts and Technologies

Frankfurt (ots) - · Conzoom Solutions

(https://conzoom-solutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html) - Industry hub

of the consumer goods fairs at Messe Frankfurt - encouraging retailers to

embrace trends and actively shape the future of shopping.



· New technologies, innovative concepts, and the targeted emotional engagement

of customers are key success factors for the retail of the future.





· Conzoom Solutions

(https://conzoom-solutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html) prepares retail

for the future with up-to-date industry news, inspiration, insights, and expert

contributions.



"Anyone who wants to keep up with technological change and benefit from it must

act with foresight and have the drive to implement new opportunities. The future

of shopping is already underway and is evolving ever faster through continuous

technological impulses," summarises Silke Pfeiffer, Director Multimedia und Data

Consumer Goods Fairs at Messe Frankfurt, reflecting on expert statements on the

industry portal Conzoom Solutions

(https://conzoom-solutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html) . On the

industry hub of the consumer goods fairs at Messe Frankfurt, experts provide

valuable insights into the trends, technologies, and concepts (https://conzoom-s

olutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/experts/future-of-shopping.html) that

are revolutionising modern retail - as in an increasingly digitalised world,

online and offline experiences are merging ever more strongly.



This includes hybrid shopping behaviours as well as innovative retail concepts

that combine technology and creativity - such as Future Retail Stores, Concept

Stores, Augmented Reality (AR), or the Metaverse. As interactive formats have an

impact on various levels and engage customers in multiple ways, a deep

understanding of buying behaviour, decision-making processes, and emotional

attachment is essential for forward-thinking retailers.



New technologies and visionary concepts



The Future Retail Store format combines physical presence with innovative

technologies, offering retailers new opportunities for product presentation.

Customers can discover a wide variety of products and variations, explore them

interactively, and try them on individually. (...) Continue reading... (https://

conzoom-solutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/press/press-releases/conzoom-s

olutions/innovations-for-the-future-of-retail.html)



Pressagency:



euromarcom public relations GmbH, team@euromarcom.de, www.euromarcom.de,

LinkedIn



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178358/5994803

OTS: Conzoom Solutions







