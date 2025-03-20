Innovations for the Future of Retail - New Concepts and Technologies
(https://conzoom-solutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html) - Industry hub
of the consumer goods fairs at Messe Frankfurt - encouraging retailers to
embrace trends and actively shape the future of shopping.
· New technologies, innovative concepts, and the targeted emotional engagement
of customers are key success factors for the retail of the future.
"Anyone who wants to keep up with technological change and benefit from it must
act with foresight and have the drive to implement new opportunities. The future
of shopping is already underway and is evolving ever faster through continuous
technological impulses," summarises Silke Pfeiffer, Director Multimedia und Data
Consumer Goods Fairs at Messe Frankfurt, reflecting on expert statements on the
industry portal Conzoom Solutions
(https://conzoom-solutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html) . On the
industry hub of the consumer goods fairs at Messe Frankfurt, experts provide
valuable insights into the trends, technologies, and concepts (https://conzoom-s
olutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/experts/future-of-shopping.html) that
are revolutionising modern retail - as in an increasingly digitalised world,
online and offline experiences are merging ever more strongly.
This includes hybrid shopping behaviours as well as innovative retail concepts
that combine technology and creativity - such as Future Retail Stores, Concept
Stores, Augmented Reality (AR), or the Metaverse. As interactive formats have an
impact on various levels and engage customers in multiple ways, a deep
understanding of buying behaviour, decision-making processes, and emotional
attachment is essential for forward-thinking retailers.
New technologies and visionary concepts
The Future Retail Store format combines physical presence with innovative
technologies, offering retailers new opportunities for product presentation.
Customers can discover a wide variety of products and variations, explore them
interactively, and try them on individually. (...) Continue reading... (https://
conzoom-solutions.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/press/press-releases/conzoom-s
olutions/innovations-for-the-future-of-retail.html)
