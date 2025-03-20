    37 Aufrufe 37 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ESPG Boosts Portfolio for Solid Growth into 2025

    ESPG AG is forging ahead with a strong financial base and a vision for innovation, poised to lead in science park excellence.

    • ESPG AG has secured a sound financial basis with EUR 12.8 million raised for restructuring and capitalization following the successful conclusion of the StaRUG process.
    • The company is preparing to re-let the "Science City" science park in Ulm after Nokia exercised a termination option.
    • New rental agreements with Nichia and Meknes GmbH highlight the high demand for specialized Science Park space.
    • ESPG aims to enhance its portfolio's competitiveness and attractiveness through targeted investments and a strategic focus on technology-driven companies.
    • The company currently operates 16 science parks across Europe, totaling 126,000 square meters, primarily located in science clusters outside major metropolises.
    • ESPG is optimistic about 2025, focusing on sustainable growth and supporting innovative tenants in its science parks.


