SMT Scharf Unveils 2024 Results, Eyes Dividend Comeback

SMT Scharf AG reported a significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 95.0 million for the 2024 financial year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) improved to EUR 4.8 million, exceeding the previous forecast.

The first-time full consolidation of Xinsha positively impacted sales and earnings.

The forecast for 2025 expects consolidated revenue between EUR 110 million and EUR 130 million, with EBIT ranging from EUR 5.5 million to EUR 7.5 million.

The Managing and Supervisory Board proposed resuming dividend payments, suggesting a dividend of EUR 0.21 per share for 2024.

SMT Scharf AG has strengthened its market position with strategic decisions, including a majority stake acquisition by Yankuang and a switch to the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SMT Scharf is on 27.03.2025.

The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 6,7750EUR and was up +3,44 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,11 % since publication.





