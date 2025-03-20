SMT Scharf Unveils 2024 Results, Eyes Dividend Comeback
SMT Scharf AG has marked a remarkable financial milestone, showcasing robust growth and strategic advancements. With consolidated revenue soaring to EUR 95.0 million and EBIT surpassing forecasts at EUR 4.8 million, the company is on a promising trajectory. Strategic moves, including the Xinsha consolidation and a shift to the Prime Standard, have bolstered its market position, setting the stage for even greater achievements in 2025.
- SMT Scharf AG reported a significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 95.0 million for the 2024 financial year.
- Operating earnings (EBIT) improved to EUR 4.8 million, exceeding the previous forecast.
- The first-time full consolidation of Xinsha positively impacted sales and earnings.
- The forecast for 2025 expects consolidated revenue between EUR 110 million and EUR 130 million, with EBIT ranging from EUR 5.5 million to EUR 7.5 million.
- The Managing and Supervisory Board proposed resuming dividend payments, suggesting a dividend of EUR 0.21 per share for 2024.
- SMT Scharf AG has strengthened its market position with strategic decisions, including a majority stake acquisition by Yankuang and a switch to the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SMT Scharf is on 27.03.2025.
The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 6,7750EUR and was up +3,44 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,11 % since publication.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.