Amadeus FiRe AG: 2025 Financial Outlook Revealed
Amidst a challenging economic landscape, Amadeus Fire Group braces for a cautious 2025. With anticipated revenues between €387 and €417 million, the company foresees an 8% dip from 2024. Operating EBITA is projected to fall by 28%, settling between €36 and €44 million, with a margin of around 10%. This outlook stems from declining earnings in 2024 and a pessimistic business sentiment in Germany. For more details, reach out to Jörg Peters, Head of Investor Relations.
- Amadeus Fire Group does not expect significant improvement in the economic environment in 2025.
- The company anticipates a revenue range between €387 and €417 million for 2025, reflecting an average decline of eight percent from 2024.
- The operating EBITA for 2025 is expected to be between €36 and €44 million, representing an average decline of around 28 percent.
- The operating EBITA margin is projected to average around ten percent.
- The outlook is based on declining earnings trends in 2024, weak business development from November 2024 to February 2025, and negative sentiment among German companies.
- Jörg Peters is the Head of Investor Relations, and contact information is provided for further inquiries.
The next important date, Quirin Champions Conference 2025, at Amadeus FiRe is on 31.03.2025.
The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 86,35EUR and was down -7,50 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.178,46PKT (-2,07 %).
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.