49 0 Kommentare Amadeus FiRe AG: 2025 Financial Outlook Revealed

Amidst a challenging economic landscape, Amadeus Fire Group braces for a cautious 2025. With anticipated revenues between €387 and €417 million, the company foresees an 8% dip from 2024. Operating EBITA is projected to fall by 28%, settling between €36 and €44 million, with a margin of around 10%. This outlook stems from declining earnings in 2024 and a pessimistic business sentiment in Germany. For more details, reach out to Jörg Peters, Head of Investor Relations.

