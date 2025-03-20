Amadeus FiRe Unveils Ambitious 2025 Financial Outlook!

Amadeus Fire AG does not expect significant economic improvement in 2025, with a continued negative business sentiment.

Revenue for 2025 is projected between €387 and €417 million, indicating an average decline of 8% from 2024.

Operating EBITA for 2025 is expected to be between €36 and €44 million, reflecting an average decline of 28%, with an EBITA margin around 10%.

The German economy has been stagnant since 2021, with challenges like industrial/export issues, geopolitical uncertainties, rising inflation, and restrictive financing.

The labor market is under pressure with rising unemployment, reaching 6.4% in January 2025, and a decline in demand for labor, particularly affecting manufacturing and business services.

Amadeus Fire plans to focus on efficiency and productivity improvements rather than expansion in 2025, with significant IT investments to enhance systems and processes.

The next important date, Quirin Champions Conference 2025, at Amadeus FiRe is on 31.03.2025.

