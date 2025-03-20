Douglas AG Faces Market Challenges, Adjusts 2024/25 Forecast

Douglas AG is adjusting its 2024/25 forecast due to weakening customer sentiment and slower market development.

The European premium beauty market, especially in Germany and France, is experiencing a slowdown.

The company cites macro-economic and geopolitical tensions, economic and political situations in Germany, and potential international trade conflicts as reasons for the market decline.

Douglas AG has revised its net sales forecast to around 4.5 billion euros, down from the previous 4.7–4.8 billion euros.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be around 17%, with net income forecasted at approximately 175 million euros, down from the previous 225–265 million euros.

The company will assess the expected leverage ratio and mid-term guidance, with updates to be provided during the Q2 reporting on 15 May 2025.

The next important date, Release of the Q2 2024/2025 results, at Douglas is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 13,940EUR and was down -4,16 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.168,62PKT (-2,13 %).





