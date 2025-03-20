Douglas AG Faces Market Challenges, Adjusts 2024/25 Forecast
Douglas AG faces a challenging horizon, revising its 2024/25 forecast as the European beauty market slows, influenced by economic and geopolitical strains.
- Douglas AG is adjusting its 2024/25 forecast due to weakening customer sentiment and slower market development.
- The European premium beauty market, especially in Germany and France, is experiencing a slowdown.
- The company cites macro-economic and geopolitical tensions, economic and political situations in Germany, and potential international trade conflicts as reasons for the market decline.
- Douglas AG has revised its net sales forecast to around 4.5 billion euros, down from the previous 4.7–4.8 billion euros.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be around 17%, with net income forecasted at approximately 175 million euros, down from the previous 225–265 million euros.
- The company will assess the expected leverage ratio and mid-term guidance, with updates to be provided during the Q2 reporting on 15 May 2025.
The next important date, Release of the Q2 2024/2025 results, at Douglas is on 15.05.2025.
The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 13,940EUR and was down -4,16 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.168,62PKT (-2,13 %).
-5,22 %
-3,90 %
-11,83 %
-25,12 %
-48,51 %
ISIN:DE000BEAU7Y1WKN:BEAU7Y
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte