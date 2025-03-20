Douglas Adjusts 2024/25 Outlook Amid Weak Sentiment & Market Slowdown

Douglas Group adjusts its 2024/25 financial guidance due to weakening customer sentiment and slower market development, particularly in Germany and France.

Revised sales forecast is approximately €4.5 billion, down from €4.7–4.8 billion; adjusted EBITDA margin expected at around 17%, and net income projected at €175 million, reduced from €225–265 million.

The company attributes the decline in customer traffic to global macroeconomic and political uncertainties, affecting purchasing power and consumer confidence.

Douglas has initiated several countermeasures to stabilize sales and earnings, including cost reductions and adjustments in working capital and capital expenditures.

Despite current challenges, Douglas remains confident in its 'Let it Bloom' strategy and continues to invest in growth initiatives, including store expansion and IT infrastructure transformation.

The company believes the premium beauty market will recover as global economic conditions improve, maintaining its position as a leading omnichannel beauty destination in Europe.

The next important date, Release of the Q2 2024/2025 results, at Douglas is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 13,835EUR and was down -4,88 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,25 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.164,27PKT (-2,16 %).





