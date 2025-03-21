FUCHS Pref Hits Record EBIT, Closes 2024 on a High Note!

FUCHS SE successfully concluded the financial year 2024 with a new EBIT high of EUR 434 million, marking a 5% increase.

Sales revenues remained stable at EUR 3.5 billion despite a challenging economic environment, with an EBIT margin of 12.3%.

Earnings per share increased by 10% for both preference and ordinary shares, and the company announced its 23rd consecutive dividend increase by 5%.

The outlook for 2025 includes projected sales revenues of around EUR 3.7 billion and an EBIT of approximately EUR 460 million, as part of the FUCHS2025 Strategy.

FUCHS made strategic acquisitions in 2024, including LUBCON and STRUB AG, to enhance its market presence and growth potential.

The company is preparing for its next strategy cycle, FUCHS100, aiming to capitalize on market opportunities and maintain its position as a leading supplier of innovative lubrication solutions.

The next important date, Conference call for analysts and investors, at FUCHS Pref is on 21.03.2025.

The price of FUCHS Pref at the time of the news was 48,86EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.067,73PKT (-2,14 %).





