DATA MODUL AG O.N. Faces Challenges to Match Past Record Results in 2024
In a challenging fiscal year 2024, DATA MODUL faced significant financial hurdles. Sales plummeted by 20.1% to EUR 226.2 million, while incoming orders saw a 20.6% decline. The EBIT took a sharp hit, dropping 58.2% to EUR 9.3 million, with the order backlog shrinking by 12.9%. Despite these setbacks, a EUR 0.75 dividend is proposed, as the company eyes new opportunities and cost-cutting in 2025.
- DATA MODUL's sales decreased by 20.1% year-on-year to EUR 226.2 million in fiscal year 2024.
- Incoming orders fell by 20.6% year-on-year to EUR 201.4 million.
- EBIT dropped by 58.2% compared to the previous year, totaling EUR 9.3 million.
- The company's financial figures align with the adjusted forecast for 2024.
- The order backlog decreased by 12.9% to EUR 141.3 million.
- A dividend of EUR 0.75 per share is proposed for fiscal year 2024, with 2025 expected to focus on new business opportunities and cost reduction.
The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 26,80EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-2,24 %
+2,34 %
+3,15 %
-3,68 %
-28,80 %
-54,43 %
-16,56 %
-4,80 %
+33.925,97 %
ISIN:DE0005498901WKN:549890
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
