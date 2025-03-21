DATA MODUL AG O.N. Faces Challenges to Match Past Record Results in 2024 In a challenging fiscal year 2024, DATA MODUL faced significant financial hurdles. Sales plummeted by 20.1% to EUR 226.2 million, while incoming orders saw a 20.6% decline. The EBIT took a sharp hit, dropping 58.2% to EUR 9.3 million, with the order …



