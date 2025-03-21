Salzgitter Shines: Positive Results Amid Market Challenges

Salzgitter Group reported positive earnings before taxes of €109 million, adjusted for extraordinary items totaling €-406 million, despite a challenging market environment.

The Technology Business Unit achieved record earnings, and the Aurubis AG participation contributed €184 million to overall earnings.

External sales decreased to €10.0 billion in 2024, down from €10.8 billion in 2023, primarily due to lower average revenues for steel products.

EBITDA fell to €445 million in 2024, compared to €677 million in 2023, while earnings before taxes dropped to €-296 million.

The company plans to propose a dividend of €0.20 per share at the Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2025.

For the 2025 financial year, Salzgitter expects sales between €9.5 billion and €10.0 billion, with EBITDA projected between €350 million and €550 million.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Salzgitter is on 21.03.2025.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 25,84EUR and was down -0,92 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,02EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,70 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.182,46PKT (-2,05 %).





