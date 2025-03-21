Salzgitter Shines: Positive Results Amid Market Challenges
Salzgitter Group's strategic resilience shines through as it reports positive earnings amidst market challenges, driven by record achievements and a promising outlook for the future.
Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
- Salzgitter Group reported positive earnings before taxes of €109 million, adjusted for extraordinary items totaling €-406 million, despite a challenging market environment.
- The Technology Business Unit achieved record earnings, and the Aurubis AG participation contributed €184 million to overall earnings.
- External sales decreased to €10.0 billion in 2024, down from €10.8 billion in 2023, primarily due to lower average revenues for steel products.
- EBITDA fell to €445 million in 2024, compared to €677 million in 2023, while earnings before taxes dropped to €-296 million.
- The company plans to propose a dividend of €0.20 per share at the Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2025.
- For the 2025 financial year, Salzgitter expects sales between €9.5 billion and €10.0 billion, with EBITDA projected between €350 million and €550 million.
