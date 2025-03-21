PWO Board to Approve Key Financials

PWO AG's Supervisory Board approved the annual financial statements for fiscal 2024, confirming provisional figures reported earlier.

The company reported a revenue of EUR 555.1 million and an EBIT of EUR 30.0 million for fiscal 2024.

A stable dividend of EUR 1.75 per share is proposed, with no increase due to economic uncertainties.

Guidance for fiscal 2025 includes expected revenue of around EUR 530 million and EBIT between EUR 23 million to EUR 28 million.

PWO aims to expand its market position despite a challenging environment, focusing on decarbonization and independence from internal combustion engines.

The 2024 Annual Report is set to be published on March 28, 2025, with all reports available on the company's website.

The price of PWO at the time of the news was 31,30EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,60 % since publication.





