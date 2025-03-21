Basler's 2024 Results: Hits Forecast, Dividends Suspended Again

Basler AG reported preliminary sales of €183.7 million for 2024, a 10% decrease from €203.1 million in 2023.

Incoming orders increased by 15% to €192.4 million, compared to €166.9 million in 2023.

EBITDA improved significantly to €8.9 million, up from €1.7 million in the previous year.

The company experienced a pre-tax loss of €12.0 million, an improvement from a loss of €20.2 million in 2023.

Basler AG plans to propose suspending the dividend payment for 2024 to conserve liquidity and strengthen resilience.

Free cash flow turned positive at €1.4 million, a significant recovery from a negative €9.2 million in 2023.

