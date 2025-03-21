Alzchem Group's 2025 Creatine Conference Inspires Global Experts
In March 2025, Munich became the epicenter of creatine research as the Alzchem Group hosted a groundbreaking conference, uniting global experts to explore cutting-edge developments in the field.
- The Alzchem Group organized the Creatine Conference 2025 in Munich, gathering leading experts in creatine research from March 12 to 15, 2025.
- The conference was held in a hybrid format, allowing both on-site and online participation, and was organized in collaboration with Texas A&M University and the DBSS Research Division.
- Expert presentations covered topics such as aging, diseases, metabolism, cognitive function, pregnancy, female health, and sports performance, with renowned scientists sharing the latest research findings.
- The event included panel discussions on key topics, promoting interdisciplinary exchange and deepening knowledge among participants.
- Networking opportunities and cultural events, such as a welcome dinner and a dinner at the historic Hofbräuhaus, were part of the conference, enhancing participant engagement and cultural experience.
- The conference emphasized Alzchem's leading role in the creatine industry and its commitment to innovation, with plans for future events to further advance creatine research.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Alzchem Group is on 30.04.2025.
The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 90,70EUR and was up +1,45 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 90,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.082,12PKT (-0,62 %).
+1,12 %
-1,97 %
+28,65 %
+59,22 %
+172,12 %
+271,07 %
+502,68 %
+200,33 %
ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte