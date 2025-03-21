Alzchem Group's 2025 Creatine Conference Inspires Global Experts

The Alzchem Group organized the Creatine Conference 2025 in Munich, gathering leading experts in creatine research from March 12 to 15, 2025.

The conference was held in a hybrid format, allowing both on-site and online participation, and was organized in collaboration with Texas A&M University and the DBSS Research Division.

Expert presentations covered topics such as aging, diseases, metabolism, cognitive function, pregnancy, female health, and sports performance, with renowned scientists sharing the latest research findings.

The event included panel discussions on key topics, promoting interdisciplinary exchange and deepening knowledge among participants.

Networking opportunities and cultural events, such as a welcome dinner and a dinner at the historic Hofbräuhaus, were part of the conference, enhancing participant engagement and cultural experience.

The conference emphasized Alzchem's leading role in the creatine industry and its commitment to innovation, with plans for future events to further advance creatine research.

