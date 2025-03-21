ProSiebenSat.1 Media's Bold Sale: Verivox Goes to Moltiply

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has signed a binding agreement to sell Verivox to a subsidiary of Moltiply Group S.p.A.

The sale is based on an equity value of approximately EUR 232 million, with an additional earn-out component of up to EUR 60 million.

The transaction will reduce ProSiebenSat.1's net financial debt by more than EUR 250 million, excluding the earn-out component.

ProSiebenSat.1 has adjusted its 2025 financial outlook, now aiming for Group revenues of around EUR 3.85 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 520 million.

The sale of Verivox is part of a broader strategy, including an agreement with General Atlantic on acquiring minority stakes in NuCom Group and ParshipMeet Group.

The financial outlook adjustment reflects a cautious approach in the current economic landscape while continuing investments in digital entertainment and local content.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2025, at ProSiebenSat.1 Media is on 15.05.2025.

The price of ProSiebenSat.1 Media at the time of the news was 6,5825EUR and was down -2,81 % compared with the previous day.

