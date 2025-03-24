Metall Zug Group Unveils 2024 Financial Year Results
Metall Zug AG reports a transformative year with a sales dip to CHF 283.4 million, offset by strategic gains and a strong focus on sustainability and innovation.
- Metall Zug AG reported a net sales of CHF 283.4 million for the 2024 financial year, a significant decrease from CHF 494.7 million in 2023, primarily due to the divestment of Belimed.
- The joint venture SteelcoBelimed achieved a positive net result in its first year, contributing a gain of CHF 66.6 million to EBIT, which rose to CHF 58.0 million from CHF 30.1 million in 2023.
- Haag-Streit launched new products, including the Metis surgical microscope, and proposed the election of Sandrine Zweifel to the Board of Directors to strengthen its focus on ophthalmology.
- The company plans to distribute a dividend of CHF 2.00 per type A share and CHF 20.00 per type B share, while also contributing CHF 450,000 to its Greenhouse Gas Fund for sustainability projects.
- Despite a challenging market environment and a decline in sales, Metall Zug remains confident in the long-term growth potential of its business units and investments, continuing to invest in innovation.
- The company aims to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25% by 2030, having already achieved a 14% reduction in 2024, and is committed to advancing sustainability initiatives across its operations.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Metall Zug Namen-Akt (B) is on 24.03.2025.
0,00 %
+6,12 %
+3,54 %
-4,29 %
-11,86 %
-43,20 %
+27,79 %
-32,50 %
ISIN:CH0039821084WKN:A0Q221
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte