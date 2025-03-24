PATRIZIA's FY 2024 Results: On Target, Dividend Up to €0.35

PATRIZIA reported preliminary FY 2024 EBITDA of EUR 45.1 million, a 3.4% increase year-over-year, despite a challenging revenue environment.

The company proposed a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share, reflecting a 2.9% increase year-over-year, supported by a solid balance sheet.

Assets under Management (AUM) slightly declined by 1.5% to EUR 56.4 billion, with EUR 1.8 billion in closed investments for clients in FY 2024.

PATRIZIA anticipates FY 2025 EBITDA in the range of EUR 40.0 – 60.0 million, aiming for improved earnings quality through cost efficiency and increased service fee income.

Client demand for real assets increased significantly in the second half of 2024, with equity raised nearly doubling to EUR 1.0 billion compared to FY 2023.

The company aims to reach over EUR 100 billion in AUM by 2030, focusing on key growth areas such as Living, Value-add, and European Infrastructure.

