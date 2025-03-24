AEVIS VICTORIA: 2024 Results Showcase Robust Care Model

Swiss Medical Network closed the 2024 financial year with consolidated gross revenues of CHF 812.2 million, a 5.6% increase from 2023, and net revenue of CHF 684.9 million.

In the first two months of 2025, consolidated gross revenue was CHF 175.1 million, with net revenue at CHF 141.3 million, marking a 24.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

The integration of Spital Zofingen and CentroMedico contributed positively to the consolidated results, despite being in the optimization phase.

The integrated care strategy has shown success in the Jura Arc and Ticino, with coordination between hospitals, medical centers, and local partners ensuring efficient patient care.

VIVA Insurance, developed with Visana, maintained its premiums in 2025, while other insurers increased theirs, with over 3,200 people insured in the Jura Arc.

Swiss Medical Network aims to become the leading integrated care network in Switzerland, expanding into new regions like the Canton of Aargau in 2026, and focusing on outpatient care development.

