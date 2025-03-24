INDUS Holding to Boost Growth with EUR 500M Acquisitions by 2030

INDUS plans to invest around EUR 500 million in acquisitions by 2030 as part of its EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND growth strategy, aiming for sales of EUR 3 billion and adjusted EBITA of over EUR 330 million.

The company forecasts sales of EUR 1.75 to 1.85 billion and adjusted EBITA of EUR 150 to 175 million for 2025, with a proposed dividend of EUR 1.20 per share.

INDUS will focus on international expansion, particularly in North America, and plans to acquire companies with high technical expertise to generate annual sales of at least EUR 600 million.

In 2024, INDUS generated sales of EUR 1.72 billion and an operating income of EUR 126.7 million, with a free cash flow of EUR 135.4 million and an equity ratio increase to 38.7%.

The company aims to improve sustainability performance, having exceeded its target of reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity by at least 6% in 2024.

INDUS will introduce adjusted EBITA as a new key control variable in 2025, replacing EBIT and EBIT margin, to better evaluate the future income contribution of acquisitions.

The next important date, Publication of the Annual Report 2024, at INDUS Holding is on 24.03.2025.

